Deputies: Woman’s car reached 110 mph during Lowcountry chase

COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Deputies say a woman involved in a car chase through the Lowcountry early Tuesday morning reached 110 mph in her vehicle.
Taylor Victoria Sanders, 23, has been charged with driving under suspension, failure to stop for blue lights and traffic violations in connection with the chase which started in Colleton County and ended in Summerville.
Colleton County deputies were initially in an area patrolling because of recent burglaries when they tried to stop Sanders' 2012 Nissan Altima around 1:30 a.m., according to sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Chapman.
Deputies then chased Sanders into Dorchester County and the Summerville area while the other people in the car threw items out the window, according to Chapman.
Chapman said the car eventually ran out of gas near the 100 block of W. 5th street in Summerville. The other two people in the car were released pending an ongoing investigation. The car was impounded Tuesday morning and search warrants were being executed at the same time in reference to the ongoing burglary investigations in Colleton County.
Deputies were able to recover some hypodermic needles which they say were thrown from the window during the pursuit.
