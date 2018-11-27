Doc Williams SPCA’s financial trouble stems back years

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Doc Williams SPCA in Moncks Corner is closing its doors as early as Saturday after the shelter ran out of money.
New details show Doc Williams was fined $8,000 in 2011 for failing to register as a charity and failing to file financial documents that stemmed back to 2007.
That has been resolved, and in 2014 the shelter got their non-profit status back.
Since then they have gone on their own.
Since going on their own, a volunteer said they’re not receiving the money they once were.
“We’re no longer getting the $30,000 a month from the county that we once got, and now it’s dependent upon grant monies and donations form the community, our spay and neater clinic and our adoption fees,” Marth Dunlap said.
The last tax form for the shelter was filed for 2016. The secretary of state said the shelter filed an extension last year and it’s not due until February.
The tax forms also show who is on the current Doc Williams SPCA board and who is in charge of the finances. The nonprofit’s board of director’s website link is no longer working on its site and the phones to the shelter have been shut off.
