Family of man who died at N. Charleston paper plant settles wrongful death lawsuit

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The family of the man who died in 2015 from severe burns he suffered while working at a paper plant in North Charleston has settled the wrongful death lawsuit they filed in U.S. South Carolina district court.
The terms of the settlement were undisclosed.
Brian Allen 43, of Summerville was on a lift at the plant performing welding work above several tanks of solution. At least one of the tanks contained gasoline when it should have contained non-flammable sodium hydrosulfide used in paper manufacturing, according to a news release, which burned Allen. He died from his injuries eight months later.
The suit involved Allen’s family and the companies that supplied the sodium hydrosulfide. The paper manufacturer was not involved. The case required over 40 depositions with over 45,000 pages of documents with more than 200 exhibits.
