Freeze Warning Issued; Coldest Temps of the Season Ahead

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A chilly day with lots of sun is on tap. Highs will stay below normal- reaching the low/mid 50s. A breeze this afternoon and evening will help temps feel much cooler into the evening hours. By 6 pm temps will drop to the mid 40s under clear skies. Overnight lows are expected to be at or below freezing throughout the Lowcountry- the coldest temps of the season so far! Some areas may wake up to patchy frost tomorrow.
Tomorrow’s highs are expected to rise to near 50 degrees under sunny skies. Temperatures will stay below normal through Thursday, before warming into the 70s for the weekend. The next chance for rain is Saturday.
FREEZE WARNING OVERNIGHT (2 AM- 9 AM Wednesday)- Protect pets, plants and check on the elderly.
TODAY: Mostly sunny & chilly, HIGH: 54.
TOMORROW: Patchy frost possible, cold & sunny, LOW: 29, HIGH: 50.
THURSDAY: Not as chilly, sunny, LOW: 33, HIGH: 58.
FRIDAY: Comfortable with sun & clouds, LOW: 30, HIGH: 69.
SATURDAY: Mild start, warmer afternoon, chance for showers LOW: 50, HIGH: 73.
SUNDAY: Mild start, temps above normal, slight shower chance, LOW: 60, HIGH: 75.
MONDAY: Sun & clouds, sct’d rain possible, LOW: 53, HIGH: 70.
Danielle Prinz
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.