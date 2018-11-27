Freeze Warning Issued; Coldest Temps of the Season Ahead

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A chilly day with lots of sun is on tap. Highs will stay below normal- reaching the low/mid 50s. A breeze this afternoon and evening will help temps feel much cooler into the evening hours. By 6 pm temps will drop to the mid 40s under clear skies. Overnight lows are expected to be at or below freezing throughout the Lowcountry- the coldest temps of the season so far! Some areas may wake up to patchy frost tomorrow.