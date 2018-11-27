Georgetown County School Board to consider drug testing, credit checks and higher pay

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Board of Education will hear several new proposals during a meeting Tuesday night.
During the scheduled board work session meeting, new board members will be installed.
One of those members is Dr. Michael A. Cafaro, who is also scheduled to bring up three new items for discussion during the meeting.
Cafaro plans to propose random drug testing for board members and Georgetown County School District staff, according to the agenda.
He is also scheduled to suggest credit checks for board members and district staff, as well as a salary study for district employees who are at or below poverty wages.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. in the J. B. Beck Administration and Education Center in Georgetown.
