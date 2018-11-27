GivingTuesday puts focus on end-of-year charitable donations

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -After a week of spending on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, #GivingTuesday helps people find ways to take a little more out of their pocket to help non-profits and schools who need it most this holiday season.
The movement began in 2012 at the 92nd Street Y in New York City and has expanded nationwide in an attempt to harness the generosity of Americans and make a push to donate a significant amount of money on one single day.
If you donate, you’re then encouraged to post your donation on social media with the hashtag #GivingTuesday. The movement hopes this encourages more people to give.
In 2017 the organization claims more than $300 million was raised online with more than 2.5 million total gifts and 21.7 billion social media impressions.
To find a participating organization or school near you, simply click here. Volunteer opportunities are also available for those who don’t have the means to donate.
