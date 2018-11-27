Helping your child form better homework and study habits

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - So far the school year has started off on the right foot for first grader Kenley Walker.
“My teacher has been nice and helping me with stuff,” says Kenley.
Another person helping Kenley navigate the school year and her homework is her mom Veronica.
Walker says they have formed a daily routine of homework and study habits they strictly follow, and a homework space they always work in.
“When she gets home we have to do that homework right away,” says Walker.
Kenley knows exactly the homework she will be going over.
“We do baggie books, math games, and read my library books,” Kenley said.
Establishing that routine early on in a child’s life is the first step to helping your student be more successful at all stages in school, according to teacher and Sylvan tutor Ray McGrath.
“Create a pattern of doing it at the same time and reviewing notes and do it on a daily basis then once a week. Do a weekly review to help be more organized,” says McGrath. “In addition to creating a pattern when it comes to homework and studying.”
McGrath says designate a regular homework space and observe your child’s homework habits.
As your child moves up in grade level show them how to use a planner and help them to study little by little over the course of a week versus cramming everything into a day.
This helps build your child’s understanding of the material and their confidence as well.
“When they are confident and build good habits they feel better about the material and more anxious to participate and pay attention,” says McGrath.
“Once they get into that routine it all flows easier,” says Walker.
McGrath says if your child is in elementary school it’s important to look over their homework and let them know with positive feedback what they’re doing right.
If you do find some errors review the work together and try to pinpoint the area they are having trouble in.
If they continue to struggle you might want to enlist the help of a tutor.
