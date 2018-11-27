Judge to decide whether police cam video of ‘accidental’ shooting will be released

GASTONIA, NC (WBTV) - A judge will decide whether body cam footage will be released in a shooting that’s been deemed accidental. Back in July, a Gastonia police officer shot a woman who was not the intended target.
Civil activists called for Officer Stephen Whisnant to be fired after the Gaston County District Attorney Locke Bell said he would not face charges.
Now, a petition for the police body cam video has been sent in by WBTV’s Investigative Reporter Nick Ochsner.
Brittany Lynn - the woman who was shot - and her attorney, Charles Everage, said if this shooting was indeed an accident, the video should be released for the public to see. The district attorney disagrees as he is fearful Officer Whisnant and his family may face backlash.
“It’s easy to say something is accidental or that you felt fearful, but let’s see what the video shows,” said Everage.
It’s a call for justice that begins with a simple video that shows the moments Gastonia Police Officer Stephen Whisnant fired his gun at Brittany Lynn behind a closed door. Brittany and her attorneys want a copy of the video because, they say, it will answer everything about what happened that day in July.
“Right is right and wrong is wrong and you know if you did wrong, you did wrong,” Lynn said after Monday’s hearing.
Shortly after the shooting Gaston’s District Attorney Locke Bell told WBTV’s Bria Bell at the time that this was an accident and Brittany Lynn was not the person police were looking for. Instead, they were looking for her brother Jarvis Lynn.
According to an arrest warrant, officers claimed Jarvis Lynn shot at police, leading to a manhunt at a home in the 400 block on Gray Street.
“Think about your home and if someone shot a bullet in it. Whether the person was black, white, police officer, not a police officer – that is 100 percent wrong,” Everage continued.
The DA argued the video shows only part of what happened that night and not the full picture. He also mentioned that it’s part of a criminal investigation involving Jarvis who has been charged with possession of a fire arm by a felon.
“The public should see the actions of its officers. Hundreds of thousands of dollars were spent on these dash cams and body cams by the people of Gastonia. So why can’t the people of Gastonia see that?” asked Everage.
Jarvis Lynn told Bria Bell he also wants the video to be released to hold officer Whisnant and the rest of Gastonia police responsible. The judge says he will make his decision later this week on whether the video will or will not be released to the public.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.