Lebanon minister: Syrian abuses slow return of refugees

Lebanese Minister of State for Refugee Affairs, Mouin Merhebi, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, at his office, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. Merhbi says about 12,000 Syrian refugees have returned home since June, some of them have been killed, detained or forced to join the military slowing down the return of Syrians residing in Lebanon. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) (Hussein Malla)