LIST: Lowcountry holiday parades, festivals and tree lightings
Here's when and where you can get into the holiday spirit around the Lowcountry. (Krueger, Nick)
By Live 5 News Web Staff | November 27, 2018 at 7:29 AM EST - Updated November 27 at 8:05 AM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - It’s that time of year again. Seemingly every city and town in the Lowcountry has some kind of tradition to get their citizens in the holiday spirit.

Some have tree lightings while others hold parades or tree lightings. Some even have all three.

Below is a list of times and locations where you can celebrate the season

Summerville:

Tree Lighting – Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at 6 p.m.

Parade – Sunday, December 9 at 2 p.m.

Harleyville:

Parade – Thursday, November 29 at 7 p.m.

MUSC Angel Tree Parade of Toys Friday, November 30 at 23 p.m.

North Charleston:

Tree Lighting – Friday, November 30 at 6 p.m.

Christmas Parade & Festival – Saturday, December 1

Festival starts at 3 p.m., Parade at 5 p.m.

St. Stephen:

Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting – Friday, November 30 at 6:30 p.m.

St George:

Christmas Market – Saturday, December 1 – 10 a.m. -6 p.m.

Parade: Saturday, December 1 at 2 p.m.

Georgetown:

Saturday, December 1

Parade on Front Street – 11 a.m.

Lighted Boat Parade – 6 p.m.

Tree lighting at Francis Marion Park – 7:30 p.m.

Hanahan:

Parade- Saturday, December 1 at 10 a.m.

Moncks Corner:

Saturday, December 1 at 6 p.m.

Isle of Palms:

Holiday Street Festival - Saturday, December 1 at 2 p.m.

Andrews:

Parade & Christmas Celebration – Sunday, December 2 at 2 p.m.

Murrells Inlet:

Parade – Sunday, December 2 at 3 p.m.

Charleston:

Sunday, December 2

Holiday Parade at 3 p.m.

Tree Lighting at 4:30 p.m.

Holiday Parade of Boats – Saturday, December 8 at 6 p.m.

Light the Lake (Colonial Lake) – Friday, November 30 at 5:30 p.m.

Walterboro:

Parade – Sunday, December 2 at 6 p.m.

Goose Creek:

Lakeside Lights Opening Night - Friday, December 7

Folly Beach:

Parade - Saturday, December 8 at 1 p.m.

Edisto Beach:

Parade – Saturday, December 8 at 2 p.m.

Awendaw:

Parade – Saturday, December 8 at 2 p.m.

Ridgeville:

Parade – Saturday, December 8 at 12 p.m.

Ann McGill is the Grand Marshall

Mount Pleasant:

Sunday, December 9 at 5:30 p.m.

Cottageville:

Cookie Exchange (3 p.m.) & Christmas Parade -Saturday, December 15 at 5 p.m.

