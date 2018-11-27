Man charged after deputies find crystal meth, cash in vehicle

LADSON, SC (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies arrested a man they say they found with 26.9 grams of crystal methamphetamine and cash.
Neville Winston Singleton is charged with drug trafficking, according to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page.
Deputies say they noticed a man sitting low in a parked car on Treeland Drive on around 8 p.m. on Thursday. The officer walked up to the car to ask the driver if he was okay, but the driver stepped out of the car with a strong odor of marijuana and smoke, deputies say.
In addition to the drugs, deputies say Singleton also had $2,871 cash in his car.
