Man sentenced to 1 year in prison for killing 9-year-old girl in Dorchester Co. crash

DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - A man was sentenced Monday for killing a 9-year-old girl in a crash in Dorchester County in 2017.
Zebulon Wright received a 10-year sentence suspended to five years probation and one year in prison after pleading guilty to reckless homicide, according to second circuit solicitor Bill Weeks.
The first circuit which covers Dorchester County had a conflict of interest and therefore passed the case on to the second circuit which covers Aiken and Bamburg Counties.
The wreck occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m. on March 26, 2017 near the 186 mile marker on I-26 eastbound.
Wright was driving a 2006 Buick, when he struck a 2004 Ford Explorer and caused the Explorer to leave the roadway, officials say.
The Explorer was propelled over the guardrail as a result of the wreck.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.