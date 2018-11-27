N. Charleston police looking for people of interest in gas station shootout

Authorities are looking for the men pictured in connection with a shootout at a gas station last Wednesday.
By Live 5 News Web Staff | November 27, 2018 at 4:34 AM EST - Updated November 27 at 4:35 AM

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Police are looking for two people in connection with a shootout which happened at a gas station in North Charleston last Wednesday.

Officers responded to the Citgo in the 5900 block of Rivers Avenue around 11:30 a.m. where they found 14 rifle shell casings. According to the incident report, video shows a light colored sedan parked at one pump and a blue/grey Chevy equinox parked at another. As the sedan leaves, a man is scene leaving the SUV and firing at the sedan, the report stated.

A bullet casing from a pistol was also found in the road on Rivers avenue, the report stated.

