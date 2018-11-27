Opening arguments begin in trial of former jeweler accused of killing wife

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Opening arguments began Tuesday in the trial of a former Summerville jewelry store owner accused of murdering his wife.
Michael Colucci is on trial for the May 20, 2015, murder of his wife, Sara Moore-Colucci.
An affidavit states police found Moore-Colucci dead of an apparent strangulation outside of a building on the 2200 block of North Main Street on May 20, 2015.
Colucci said she hanged herself with a garden hose, but medical evidence collected from the scene that night proved that wasn't true, according to the affidavit, and indicated there may have been a struggle.
An initial investigation found that the victim and Colucci went to the building together that day.
A jury was seated Monday on the first day of the trial, which had been delayed several months from its original February start date.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.