Parole board denies Sidney Moorer’s request for early release from prison

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – A parole board has denied Sidney Moorer’s request for release from incarceration, more than a year after he was convicted of impeding the investigation into the December 2013 disappearance of Heather Elvis.
The board met Tuesday to hear arguments for Moorer’s early release from prison. He was sentenced to 10 years in August 2017 after being found guilty of obstruction of justice, and received credit for time already served, which is nearly a year.
Following a mistrial being declared in his 2016 kidnapping trial that was tied to Elvis' disappearance, Moorer will face a jury again on that count. A second trial will be held in Georgetown, but a date has not yet been set.
Last month, his wife Tammy Moorer was found guilty of both kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnapping charges in connection with Elvis’ disappearance.
She was sentenced to 30 years in prison on each of the charges, which she will serve at the same time.
