Police continue search for suspect who shot Clarendon County man

CLARENDON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Clarendon County officers are searching for a suspect in relation to the shooting death of Charles Lee Cummings.
Cummings was shot by an unseen suspect on Nov. 6 on the 8000 block of Paxville Highway.
Cummings was hit twice in the chest and shoulder and died as a result of his injuries.
The suspect remains at large while the Clarendon County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.
Officers do not believe this was a random act of violence.
If you have any information in reference to this case, please contact the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office at 803-435-4414. You can also contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
