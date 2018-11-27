Police searching for suspect following downtown Charleston bank robbery

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Police officers are searching for a suspect following a bank robbery in downtown Charleston Tuesday afternoon.
It happened at the Wells Fargo Bank on 16 Broad Street. Dispatch operators received a call about the incident at 3:00 p.m.
According to Charleston police, the suspect passed a teller a note demanding money. The suspect then left with an undetermined amount of money .
Police describe the suspect as a white man between 45 and 55-years-old.
Anyone with information can call 843-743-7200 for the on duty central detective.
