Porter-Gaud, First Baptist boys and girls play on NBA court in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WCSC) - It’s a day players from both Porter-Gaud and First Baptist won’t soon forget.
The boys and girls teams from both schools played each other on an NBA court on Monday afternoon as they faced off on the floor of the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.
The games were set up in part by the Hornets and Porter-Gaud alum and current NBA star Khris Middleton, who was back in the Queen City with his Milwaukee Bucks to take on the Hornets on Monday night.
The event which saw Porter-Gaud win both the boys and girls games by the scores of 64-52 and 47-43 respectively, obviously meant a lot to all sides involved.
“Kids watch this on TV all the time, they watch the emblem on TV all the time and now to be out here and playing on this, what an experience, even for myself to be on the sideline coaching.” said First Baptist boys coach Tony Eady
“How many kids get to play on an NBA court so it was special” Porter-Gaud girls coach Kevin Ziman said.
“My girls have been excited for the last month knowing they get to play on the Charlotte Hornets court, it’s a once in a lifetime thing.” said First Baptist girls coach Presley Singleton.
For the former Cyclones star who helped set this whole thing up, it meant a lot too.
“Just to see the expressions on their faces, I live for it.” Middleton said. “So it was great to see that mean something to them.”
