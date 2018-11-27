Red Sox, Yankees Great Johnny Damon Headlines 2019 Hot Stove Banquet

Damon enjoyed an impressive 18-year career in the Big Leagues, most notably with the Red Sox and Yankees. A first-round pick in the 1992 Amateur Draft, the Orlando, Fla. product quickly established himself as a dynamic leadoff hitter when he debuted with the Royals in 1995. Over the course of an illustrious career, the two-time All-Star accrued over 2,700 hits with seven different teams while batting .284, hitting 109 home runs, stealing 408 bases and posting a .352 career on-base percentage. He is one of 75 players in baseball history to have stolen 400 or more bases. After signing as a free agent with the Red Sox in 2002, Damon helped bring the city of Boston their first World Series title in 86 years as part of the Sox’s historic 2004 run. After flipping sides to New York two seasons later, he was an instrumental piece of the Yankees’ 2009 championship team.