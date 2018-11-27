Sheriff’s office opening warming shelter at Al Cannon Detention Center Work Camp

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office will be opening a warming shelter Tuesday night as temperatures dip.
“Due to the forecasted cold weather overnight, the Sheriff’s Office will open a manned warming center at the Al Cannon Detention Center Work Camp, located at 3841 Leeds Avenue in North Charleston,” said Capt. Roger Antonio with the sheriff’s office.
The warming center is equipped with beds, and will be open from 8 p.m. Tuesday night until 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Antonio said people are asked to find transportation to the center, however the sheriff’s office will provide transportation if absolutely necessary. Those people can call (843) 743-7200.
“The warming center will be identifiable with signs,” Antonio said.
