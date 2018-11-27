South Carolina falls to Wofford, 81-61

The Gamecocks trailed 19-6 in the first and 44-31 in the second before they found their offense, but the Terriers always seemed to have an answer. All-American candidate Fletcher Magee, held to zero points in the first half due to tight defense from South Carolina's Hassani Gravett, scored eight points out of the locker room to give Wofford (5-2) a double-digit lead.