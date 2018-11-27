Tigers’ Rally Falls Short Against Nebraska; Fall 68-66

Notes: Shelton Mitchell eclipsed the 950 point mark of his career (951 points) … Clemson assisted on 15-of-its-26 made baskets on the night (57.7 percent) … the team’s 15 assists was the third-highest total of the season … Elijah Thomas swatted another shot, bringing his Clemson career total to 113 (13 shy of tying for 10th all-time in program history) … Javan White tied a season-high with 13 minutes played … Clyde Trapp has posted back-to-back games of 3-for-4 field goal nights and has hit his last four 3-pointers on the season … Clemson outrebounded Nebraska 30-29 and has outrebounded its opponent six times in seven games this season … after hitting 30 3-pointers in its first three games, Clemson has made 18 in its last four (18-of-70).