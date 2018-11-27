United Airlines announces flights from MYR to Chicago O’Hare

“United’s decision to offer daily non-stop air service from the Grand Strand to Chicago O’Hare International Airport is fantastic news for the entire region,” said Scott Van Moppes, director of airports. “In addition to the convenient nonstop service to Chicago, the opportunities offered by United to connect passengers beyond ORD make getting to other top markets around the United States and throughout the world easier than ever before. We thank United for their continued confidence in the Myrtle Beach, SC market.”