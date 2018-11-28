Andrew T. Hsu named president of the College of Charleston

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The College of Charleston Board of Trustees announced that Andrew T. Hsu will become the 23rd president of the College of Charleston.
“Dr. Hsu is an extraordinary individual - he is a scholar, a community builder, a fundraiser and a visionary leader,” says College of Charleston Board Chair David Hay. “Over the course of the search process, Dr. Hsu has not only proven himself a great higher-education thinker, but also a great doer, with a track record of inspiring accomplishments across his career.”
According to school officials, Hsu is currently the provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at The University of Toledo.
Prior to that, he served as the dean of engineering at San Jose State University and as the associate vice president for research and the dean of the Graduate School at Wright State University.
“Hsu was born in China and completed his undergraduate degree at Tsinghua University,” CofC officials said." After earning his master’s and doctoral degrees in aerospace engineering from Georgia Tech, he worked in the private sector at Sverdrup Technology and Rolls-Royce North America in Indianapolis."
“We are looking forward to Dr. Hsu, his wife, Dr. Rongrong Chen, and their four daughters joining our College of Charleston family,” says Hay.
