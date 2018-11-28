Asian stocks mixed after wobbly trading on Wall Street

TRADE WORRIES: Worries remain about pan-Pacific trade tensions, which could hurt Asian economic growth. President Donald Trump told the Wall Street Journal this week he expects to raise tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports on Jan. 1. His administration recently imposed a 10 percent tax on those imports, and at the start of the year that's scheduled to rise to 25 percent. Trump has also threatened to place tariffs on all remaining U.S. imports from China.