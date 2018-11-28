Below Normal Temps; Weekend Warm Up Ahead

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Temperatures will feel cold through out the day- trending about 15 degrees below normal. The breeze won’t be as noticeable as yesterday’s, but be enough to allow for an afternoon wind chill into the low/mid 40s. Expect a lot of sunshine and clear skies overnight. Lows are forecast to drop to near freezing once again tonight. Widespread frost is possible as winds die down.
Chilly temperature are sticking around through tomorrow afternoon with highs topping out in the mid 50s. By Friday winds will begin shifting out of the south and will warm highs into the upper 60s. Low to mid 70s return Saturday and Sunday (above normal temps)!
The next chance for rain is Saturday. Some scattered showers are possible. The chance for a few showers stay in the forecast through Tuesday.
TODAY: Cold & sunny, HIGH: 50.
TOMORROW: Sunny, not as cold: LOW: 31, HIGH: 56.
FRIDAY: Near-normal temps, LOW: 42, HIGH: 68.
SATURDAY: Sct’d rain, comfortable temps, LOW: 51, HIGH: 72.
SUNDAY: A few showers possible, warmer, LOW: 61, HIGH: 75.
Forecaster Danielle Prinz
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.