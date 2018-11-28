Below Normal Temps; Weekend Warm Up Ahead

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Temperatures will feel cold through out the day- trending about 15 degrees below normal. The breeze won’t be as noticeable as yesterday’s, but be enough to allow for an afternoon wind chill into the low/mid 40s. Expect a lot of sunshine and clear skies overnight. Lows are forecast to drop to near freezing once again tonight. Widespread frost is possible as winds die down.