As Cunningham arrives, Mark Sanford pens letter during last days in D.C. office

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The nature of a democracy is that the people who live in congressional districts are allowed to vote for who represents them in the nation’s capitol. The transition is traditionally seamless if a new person is elected with one cleaning out their office while the other moves boxes in for their term.
Newly elected congressman Joe Cunningham, who defeated Republican Katie Arrington earlier in November, took a seat behind his new desk in Washington D.C. on Tuesday, posting a photo on Facebook with the caption “Life comes at you fast.”
Rep. Sanford knew back in June when Arrington defeated him in the primary that his days were numbered. She would go on to blame him in part for her loss in the general election while Sanford wrote in the New York Times about why he believed the South Carolina First Congressional district turned blue for the first time in more than 40 years.
He took a contemplative tone Tuesday as he wrote a Facebook post about his final days in office, which can be found below.
As Sanford notes, he’ll spend his final weeks in the basement of the Rayburn Office building before his term officially ends in January. He was first elected to the first district seat in 1994 and held it until 2001. He was then elected governor in 2003 and weathered the publicity from admitting to an extramarital affair with an Argentine woman in 2009. He left the governorship in 2011 and was re-elected in the first district in 2013.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.