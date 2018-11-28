As Cunningham arrives, Mark Sanford pens letter during last days in D.C. office

As Sanford notes, he’ll spend his final weeks in the basement of the Rayburn Office building before his term officially ends in January. He was first elected to the first district seat in 1994 and held it until 2001. He was then elected governor in 2003 and weathered the publicity from admitting to an extramarital affair with an Argentine woman in 2009. He left the governorship in 2011 and was re-elected in the first district in 2013.