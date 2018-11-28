Downtown Summerville square reopens in time for holiday season

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - Hutchinson Square reopened on Tuesday just hours before Summerville’s Christmas tree lighting.
The square has been undergoing a complete makeover and has been closed since June. Trees, plants, and concrete have been removed and replaced.
One of the final touches to the reopened part of the park was a fountain that was installed on Monday. It’s now up and running.
There is still work that needs to be done, even on the open portion of the square. Crews will be finishing up the landscaping soon.
Nelson White lives near the square and walked his dog through it for the first time on Tuesday.
"I think it looks great,” White said. “I think it's a big improvment. Before it was hard to navigate, lots of stumps and roots. Kids couldn't get through here and play. It would be tough to push a baby carriage through. Now, it looks nice and clean and in good shape, and I think it's gonna look great when they get it done."
Part of Hutchinson Square still remains behind construction fences. Town spokesperson Mary Edwards says the town expects the project to be fully completed by February.
