FBI working to confirm confessed serial killer’s connection to alleged Charleston-area murder

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation says Samuel Little confessed to an alleged Charleston-area murder which happened between 1977 and 1982, but hasn’t been able to corroborate the crime with local law enforcement.
The FBI’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Program (ViCAP) is still working with the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance to match all of Little’s 90 murder confessions with evidence from women who turned up dead in states from California to Florida between 1970 and 2005.
“The FBI in South Carolina is aware of Mr. Little’s confession regarding the murder of a woman in the Charleston area,” FBI spokesman Don Wood said in a statement. “Local police agencies should be checking their case files to determine if there is a match. The FBI will continue to assist in this matter as necessary.”
ViCAP Crime Analyst Christina Palazzolo and ViCAP Liaison Angela Williamson say that Little remembers his victims and killings in detail, but isn’t reliable when it comes to remembering dates. DNA evidence was also often not available for many of the alleged murders in the 1970s and 1980s before DNA profiling was routine.
The FBI also says Little chose to kill marginalized and vulnerable women who were often involved in prostitution and addicted to drugs which may have left their bodies unidentified or their deaths uninvestigated.
He has been convicted of three murders in California and was sentenced to three life sentences in 2014. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced earlier in November that he believes Little could be linked to the 1978 murder of 19-year-old Evelyn Weston in South Carolina.
Little told authorities the woman killed in Charleston was black and 28 years old. Anyone with more information or to report potential case links to Samuel Little is asked to contact ViCAP at 800-634-4097.
