Hockey pucks are one university’s idea for slowing school shooters

AUBURN HILLS, MI (WXYZ/CNN/RNN) – A Michigan university is proposing hockey pucks as an answer to slow down would-be campus shooters.
So far 800 faculty members have received pucks, and an additional 1,700 will be distributed to students.
“What could we bring to campus to better prepare ourselves should we have to fight?” said Oakland University Police Chief Mark Gordon. “If you threw it at a gunman, it would cause probably some injury. It would be a distraction if nothing else.”
The pucks are heavy, small enough to carry in backpacks or in your pocket, and can do enough harm to possibly buy time, according to Gordon.
“Part of the strategy for fighting is you need to create a distraction,” he said. “To give yourself time as a group in a classroom to rush the gunman so you can get your hands on the gun and secure it and take it away from the shooter.”
Some students on campus, however, were skeptical.
“If I was to give you a puck and I had a gun, would I be able to take you out? Easily, yeah,” said one. “I mean the puck’s not going to distract me or stop me from shooting someone.”
Another called the idea “absurd.”
“What good will it do? I mean, if there’s an armed person coming in, why would you chuck a puck at them? What’s it going to do? Nothing,” he said.
It’s not the first outside-the-box proposal by education and law enforcement officials for trying to do something about an active shooter.
A Pennsylvania school district announced earlier this year it would place buckets of rocks in classrooms. Another district in the state later announced its own plan to arm teachers with small baseball bats.
And a number of schools around the country already provide teachers directly with firearms.
All, though, are hoping their self-defense ideas won’t have to be tested.
