Hundreds of strangers attend veteran’s funeral

OMAHA, NE (KETV/CNN) - Hundreds of people braved the Nebraska cold Tuesday to say goodbye to a man they never met.
The obituary for 73-year-old Vietnam veteran Stanley Stoltz noted he didn't have any known family when he died. After that notice went out, people poured in to pay their respects.
A flag draped over Stoltz’s casket as several hundred strangers said thank you.
"I closed up shop and said I'm heading to Omaha,” veteran Mike Nash said. “I'm going to go bury my brother."
Stoltz grew up in Iowa. He was drafted and served two years in Vietnam.
He spent his adult life working in Bennington and lived out his last days surrounded only by caregivers.
“I just think it’s amazing how many people came out today to support this man who left this world not knowing that anybody was here to support him,” said Chelsea Bumann. “And there’s so many people here to support him in freezing weather. Just to show that there’s people who care about you no matter who you are.”
The mourners may not have ever met him, but they knew about Stoltz's bravery and sacrifice.
"This is amazing. It's beautiful. This is what people from Nebraska do," one mourner said.
In the end, some of Stoltz’s relatives also came to the funeral. His ex-wife said he was haunted by the war and battled with substance abuse.
Copyright 2018 KETV via CNN. All rights reserved.