Investigators release sketch of suspect in reported sexual assault

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Investigators have released a sketch of a suspect in a reported sexual assault in Orangeburg County.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office released the sketch of one of two people sought in the investigation.
According to the sheriff’s office, a Midlands area woman said she was traveling north on Columbia Road early on the morning of Oct. 9
Authorities say when she was near the Ram’s Gate community, a brown Chevrolet Blazer vehicle passed her and slammed on the brakes, forcing her to the side of the road.
The victim said she was then placed in the back of the Chevrolet after the driver of that vehicle dragged her out of her car, a report states.
“She said she was released on after being tied up and assaulted by the driver and another male in the Blazer,” OCSO officials said.
Deputies describe the suspects as white males around 20 years old.
“We have had a composite drawing made of one of the suspects in this case,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “If you have any idea who this individual may be, please call us immediately.”
Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff’s office at (803) 534-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers can remain anonymous.
