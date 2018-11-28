Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 12)

Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 12)
November 28, 2018 at 1:18 PM EST - Updated November 28 at 1:18 PM

AFC

A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals - Did not play in a 35-20 loss to Cleveland. The Summerville alum has 45 catches for 687 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Carlos Dunlap, DE, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 6 tackles and 1 TFL in a 35-20 loss to Cleveland. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 37 tackles, 8 TFL, 7 sacks and 5 pass deflections.

Ron Parker, LB, Kansas City Chiefs - Bye Week. The Beaufort native has 56 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 2 interceptions, 1 touchdown and 6 pass deflections.

Brandon Shell, OL, New York Jets - Played tackle in a 27-13 loss to New England.

Robert Quinn, DE, Miami Dolphins - Had 2 tackles in a 27-24 loss to Indianapolis. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 27 tackles, 2.5 sacks and 6 TFL.

NFC

Bruce Ellington, WR, Detroit Lions - Had 6 catches for 28 yards and 1 carry for 2 yards in a 23-16 loss to Chicago. The Berkeley alum has 20 catches for 172 yards and 1 carry for 2 yards.