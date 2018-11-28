Marquette bests CSU 76-55

“Marquette played hard and executed extremely well offensively,” Radebaugh said. “It was a four-point game late in the first half, they got it ten and I thought that little momentum swing shook us a little bit and we didn’t respond well. I’m looking forward to a couple of days of practice and smoothing out some things. I thought we could have played a lot better tonight and I was a little disappointed in our execution. We’ll be ready to go for a very good North Florida team that’ll be a formidable challenge for us.”