Marquette bests CSU 76-55

MILWAUKEE, WI (CSU Athletics) - Marquette engineered an 18-4 run spanning both halves to break open a tight game and hand Charleston Southern a 76-55 loss Tuesday at Fiserv Forum. The Golden Eagles sunk 13 three-pointers and assisted 23 of their 30 field goals.
CSU (4-3) trailed 32-28 following a Christian Keeling jumper at the 3:01 mark of the first half before Marquette (5-2) ended the stanza on a 6-0 spurt. The Golden Eagles tacked on after halftime, pushing their advantage to 50-32 with 16:10 left. The Bucs crept no closer than 13 points the rest of the way as Marquette’s lead swelled as large as 24.
Markus Howard, one of the nation’s most prolific returning scorers, hit five threes en route to a team-high 17 points. Joseph Chartouny added a superb all-around effort with 13 points, seven steals and six assists. Three others reached double figures for Marquette, which entered off an overtime win over Louisville in the NIT Season Tip-Off.
CSU head coach Barclay Radebaugh hopes his young team will turn the page as the Bucs prepare for a visit from North Florida on Saturday.
“Marquette played hard and executed extremely well offensively,” Radebaugh said. “It was a four-point game late in the first half, they got it ten and I thought that little momentum swing shook us a little bit and we didn’t respond well. I’m looking forward to a couple of days of practice and smoothing out some things. I thought we could have played a lot better tonight and I was a little disappointed in our execution. We’ll be ready to go for a very good North Florida team that’ll be a formidable challenge for us.”
