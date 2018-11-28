Navy veteran continues fight for historic buildings on old Charleston base

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -Earlier this year the U.S Army Corps of Engineers released a final environmental impact statement on the new cargo facility and railway that will be built on the old Charleston naval base.
Palmetto Railways called it a “monumental milestone,” but others feel it’s a step in the wrong direction.
Don Compagna, a Navy veteran, has been fighting to stop the construction of the new cargo facility for years.
Recently, he has reignited his fight as demolition at the naval base has started.
“This place is important. And it’s an important part of history that Charlestonions don’t remember. And that’s why we save these places. To keep the memory alive.”
The demolition needed for the multimillion dollar project includes the removal of 72 buildings. Campagna says the district has 32 buildings on the national historic registry and 17 will be demolished.
Palmetto Railways says they have tried to preserve the district but they couldn’t make it happen. However, they made an agreement with the Army Corps to create a $2 million Charleston Navy Base Historic Trust, to make up for the loss.
Campagna says no amount is enough.
“This is a severe loss," he said. "A serious loss. An extreme loss of a cultural and heritage resource of all Americans.”
Compagna plans to continue his fight by placing American flags around the demolished sites.
Palmetto Railways says the project will be completed by 2020.
