North Charleston police responds to 20th shooting death this year with ‘Stop The Violence March’

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess held a Stop the Violence March on East Surrey Drive in memory of a 23-year-old who was shot and killed on Tuesday.
He was joined by police officers and council members.
“This is our way of showing not only respect but showing love for our community and that we want to really truly be a part of it,” Burgess said.
So far this year, 20 people died from shootings in North Charleston. Police say eight of those cases have not been solved.
Police say a 16-year-old is suspect in the recent shooting, though no arrests have been made at this time.
Now a family is grieving, a grief that hits close to home for the chief.
They don’t want to continue to have to tell families that their loved ones have died.
“I had to deal with that in 1999. I got a call from the Georgia Highway Patrol that my brother, three years younger than me that I grew up with for 33 years, the love of my life was dead,” Burgess said. “I had to leave my home and tell my mother. I do know how it feels to look a lady in her eyes and tell her her child is gone. All I say is we got to stop this.”
During the march, the group stopped in front of the home to pray for the family of the man who was killed. About two hours before the march, another shooting took place on Alton Street near River’s Avenue.
Police say a man was robbed and shot at his home. They say he has non-life threatening injuries.
Burgess advises people to put down the guns and pick up a Bible.
The chief says he grew up with the victim of the robbery and knows his family.
"It's a little personal for me," he said.
He says the marches along with police being out in the community has increased trust with the community.
“There was a time when we came out on the scene and folks were angry with us. It’s changing. The folks are talking to us,” Burgess said.
It's that community relationship that helps solve crimes.
"We've got to do what we have to do for our community and being out here in the streets where things are happening at is where we need to be," he said.
If you have any information about the shootings you are asked to call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at (843) 554-1111.
