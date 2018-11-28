One dead, 2 children taken to hospital following 3-vehicle accident in Berkeley Co.

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - One person is dead and two children have been transported to the hospital following a three-vehicle accident in Berkeley County Wednesday afternoon.
It happened on Jedburg Road and Wildgame Road and involved a Hyundai Elantra, a 2006 Honda Pilot SUV and a cement truck.
Highway Patrol officials say the Hyundai was traveling westbound when it drove west of center and struck a cement truck that was traveling eastbound.
A Honda pilot was then struck by debris from that collision.
The driver of the Hyundai was wearing a seat belt and died in the incident. Two children also inside the car were also restrained and taken to the hospital. Their injuries are unknown at this time.
The drivers of the SUV and the cement truck suffered no injuries.
Highway Patrol is investigating.
