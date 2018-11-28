Orangeburg suspect connected to $100,000 worth of stolen items has been arrested

If anyone has any information on Pendarvis’s whereabouts, they are asked to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.