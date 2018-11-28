Police confirm body found in North Carolina is abducted 13-year-old

LUMBERTON, NC (WCSC/WMBF/AP) - LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) - Investigators believe a body found in North Carolina is a 13-year-old girl kidnapped from her home three weeks ago.
Authorities said at a news conference Wednesday that preliminary tests show the body found a day earlier is that of Hania Aguilar.
The body was found off Wire Grass Road in a body of water in Robeson County about 10 miles south of the mobile home park where she was kidnapped on Nov. 5 after going outside to start a relative’s SUV before school. The FBI, agents and detectives with the Lumberton Police Department found the body around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Robeson County Sheriff Ken Sealey said he was notified the body was found before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say a man forced the teenager into an SUV and drove off. The SUV was found several miles south of her mobile home park. The body was found a few miles farther away.
Earlier on Wednesday, the superintendent of Robeson County schools in North Carolina released a statement on the discovery of the body before authorities confirmed it was Aguilar.
“Upon receiving full confirmation, the district will provide increased support staff that will be made available for all students and staff at Lumberton Junior High School,” Supt. Dr. Shanita Wooten said. "This is an unfortunate end to an extensive search and we are committed to supporting all students and staff as they cope with the heartbreaking tragedy. On behalf of PSRC district leaders, administrators, staff and students, we extend our sincerest condolences to Hania’s family, friends, and community. This is a difficult time for our entire district and we are mourning this loss and are still processing this terrible tragedy. We are keeping Hania in our thoughts and will continue to pray for her family and each other as the investigation continues.”
Investigators said Aguilar was outside waiting for her family to take her to school just before 7 a.m. on Nov. 5 when she was reportedly forced into a vehicle and kidnapped. It happened just outside her home at the Rosewood Mobile Home Park, just off of Elizabethtown Road.
Surveillance video showed what appears to be a man wearing light colored shoes, a light-colored shirt, and a hoodie walking south on Lambeth Street, then turning North on Highway 41/Elizabethtown Highway towards the Rosewood Mobile Home Park.
As of Nov. 19, as the search was beginning its third week, a $25,000 reward was being offered for information to find Aguilar. At that time, the FBI said it had entered a “critical phase” in the investigation and were “desperately trying” to find footage of the stolen SUV that was reportedly used in the kidnapping.
That SUV was found on Nov. 8, three days after the abduction, and investigators asked people who lived in the county for help by providing any home surveillance footage that might show the vehicle or its driver.
