Police confirm body found in North Carolina is abducted 13-year-old

“Upon receiving full confirmation, the district will provide increased support staff that will be made available for all students and staff at Lumberton Junior High School,” Supt. Dr. Shanita Wooten said. "This is an unfortunate end to an extensive search and we are committed to supporting all students and staff as they cope with the heartbreaking tragedy. On behalf of PSRC district leaders, administrators, staff and students, we extend our sincerest condolences to Hania’s family, friends, and community. This is a difficult time for our entire district and we are mourning this loss and are still processing this terrible tragedy. We are keeping Hania in our thoughts and will continue to pray for her family and each other as the investigation continues.”