Police: One dead following structure fire in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – Police have responded to a structure fire in the city of Georgetown after a body was found inside, according to Georgetown Police Capt. Nelson Brown.
Brown said crews were called to a fire at 225 Martin St., around 10 a.m. Wednesday.
No other information was immediately available regarding the cause of the fire.
This is the second deadly fire crews have responded to across the Grand Strand on Wednesday. A blaze in the Little River area in the early-morning hours claimed the life of one person.
