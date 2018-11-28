Police searching for missing Summerville woman

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - Authorities are searching for a missing Summerville woman.
The Summerville Police Department is searching for 24-year-old Danielle Holland who was last seen on Monday night.
Police are asking anyone with information to call (843) 851-4100.
On Tuesday, police spoke to a woman who said her daughter was missing and was last seen Monday night at 8 p.m. when she went into her bedroom after dinner.
The mother said when her husband went into Holland’s bedroom to say goodnight at 12:45 a.m., and she was not there.
According to family members, the bedroom window appeared to be forced opened where they had previously attempted to lock it.
The mother said Holland had previously used the window to leave the apartment and run away, but the last time she did it was a year and a half ago.
