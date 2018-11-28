Rice, Frierson, The Citadel beat Tubby Smith’s High Point Panthers

Rice scored 26 points and tied his career high with eight 3s - in 13 tries - and Frierson, who averages five 3-pointers per game and has hit at least one 3-pointer in 45 straight games, sank 7 of his 11 shots from distance and scored 23. Stallworth finished with 14 points, 12 assists and six rebounds, picking up the points/assists double-double for a second time this season. Connor Kern scored 17 and Zane Najdawi added 12 points, six boards and three blocked shots. The Bulldogs (5-2) topped the century mark for the third time in seven games.