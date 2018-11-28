SCDHEC to mark World AIDS Day with free testing centers

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - With the 30th Anniversary of World AIDS Day coming up on Saturday, the South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control announced a new theme to encourage residents to get tested for HIV.
This year’s theme, “Know Your Status,” will promote free testing to South Carolinians in the Midlands, Upstate and Pee Dee regions on Wednesday. Free testing centers will be held in the Lowcountry on Thursday.
CLICK HERE to locate a testing center near you.
Ali Mansaray, director of DHEC's STD, HIV, and Viral Hepatitis Division, says in December of 2016, there were 18,997 residents of South Carolina living with a diagnosis of HIV, including AIDS.
"Early detection through testing remains essential to successfully identifying and treating the disease, and helping to end the epidemic," Mansaray said.
An estimated 90 percent of HIV infections in the United States could be prevented by testing and diagnosing people who have HIV and ensuring they receive prompt, ongoing care and treatment, the Center for Disease Controls reports.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.