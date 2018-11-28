Suspect surrenders to police two hours after Charleston bank robbery

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A suspect has surrendered to police officers two hours after a bank robbery in downtown Charleston.
The Charleston Police Department has charged 53-year-old Andrew Boaden McKissack with armed robbery. He was locked up at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
Officers were searching the area for the suspect when a call was made to consolidated dispatch about the suspect wanting to surrender to police.
On Tuesday afternoon at 3 p.m., officers responded to the Wells Fargo Bank at 16 Broad Street for a robbery.
According to police, the suspect handed a note to a teller demanding money.
He then left the bank with an undetermined amount of cash.
Police are continuing the investigation.
