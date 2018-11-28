Suspect surrenders to police two hours after Charleston bank robbery

VIDEO: Police searching for suspect following downtown Charleston bank robbery
November 27, 2018 at 3:43 PM EST - Updated November 27 at 8:41 PM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A suspect has surrendered to police officers two hours after a bank robbery in downtown Charleston.

The Charleston Police Department has charged 53-year-old Andrew Boaden McKissack with armed robbery. He was locked up at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Officers were searching the area for the suspect when a call was made to consolidated dispatch about the suspect wanting to surrender to police.

On Tuesday afternoon at 3 p.m., officers responded to the Wells Fargo Bank at 16 Broad Street for a robbery.

According to police, the suspect handed a note to a teller demanding money.

He then left the bank with an undetermined amount of cash.

Police are continuing the investigation.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.