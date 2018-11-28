Townhouse in downtown Charleston gets lifted to prevent flooding

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Downtown Charleston has seen its share of flooding throughout the years, prompting one homeowner to have her townhouse lifted about seven feet.
Renee Chenue, has owned her home on Poulnot Lane for 10 years. Homeowners have made attempts to save their homes and the city has put different measures in place to help with flooding.
Chenue finally decided to lift her home after it flooded three years in a row. The first time she didn’t have any damage inside of her home, but the water did reach inside the following two hurricanes.
“Once is enough, but twice is just, I just don’t want to do it again. But I love where I live so I really just wanted to stay here,” Chenue said.
This is the first attached townhouse in downtown to be detached and then lifted, but it’s not the first house that has been elevated.
Gary Walters is the owner of Southern Cross Contracting. He said he has lifted houses before and thinks this is where the future is headed.
“As sea levels rise, as storms become more frequent, really the owners of these homes downtown are going to have to lift them or lose them,” Walters said. “This flooding is not going away, not in our lifetimes.”
The FEMA base level for flood elevation for Chenue’s home is about 13 feet above sea level. Charleston’s design level is a foot above that, so when everything is finished, Chenue’s home will be 14 feet above sea level.
The house lifting company puts cribbing underneath the house, while lifting it up, and then they set it back down on a concrete foundation.
Jacob Lindsey, the director of planning for the city of Charleston, said it’s becoming more common for people to get into the process of lifting their homes. Last year, a historic house on Rutledge avenue was also lifted to protect the home from flooding. The problem with many of these homes lie in their foundations, so homeowners are reaching out to the city for help.
“The board of architectural review and our staff have been working with over 50 homeowners who are looking at or are in the process of elevating their houses at the moment,” Lindsey said.
The process is long and expensive, so officials encourage people to apply for a FEMA grant for this project.
