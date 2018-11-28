Trailer Identification Project could put brakes on Lowcountry trailer thefts

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with three other law enforcement agencies to try to put the brakes on a certain kind of crime in the Lowcountry.
Last year, more than 300 trailers were stolen in the cities of Charleston, North Charleston, and Mount Pleasant, and Charleston County.
But a special program this Saturday could help trailer owners hold on to their property.
“When the trailers are stolen, the very first thing that the thief does is take the VIN number or the serial number, which is on a decal, off the trailer and paint over it with some black paint or whatever color. And then they quickly sell it on Craig’s list or Facebook’s Marketplace,” Charleston County Sheriff’s detective Mike Thompson said.
And since trailers aren’t required to have a license plate or be registered in any way, Thompson says it can be difficult to track them down.
“With that decal being gone, it’s impossible to figure out who that trailer belongs to or recover it and return it.”
Christopher Leto is an electrical contractor, and just got his trailer back a few months ago after it was stolen.
It was on a piece of property not far from his house in Awendaw.
“So when I drove by it initially, I thought it was my trailer but then I was like, No, that’s not it. That’s someone else’s trailer cause it doesn’t have my decals on it,” Leto said.
But a closer look by investigators, who found a second ID number hidden on the piece of equipment, proved Leto’s hunch to be true.
“He had lifted up the bed and on the frame there was the number. It was engraved in to it and that’s how they were able to determine that it was my trailer. And without that, we wouldn’t have been able to recover it,” Leto said.
A VIN Stamp Machine will provide that same layer of protection to other trailers across the Charleston area.
It’s free for owners who come out Saturday to take part in the Trailer Identification Project.
“We’re putting secondary numbers, owner applied numbers in two locations on the trailer: One, public where you can see it. One in a private location that I’m not gonna disclose,” Thompson said.
Charleston is only the second sheriff’s office in our state to implement the program.
The program has been so successful in Spartanburg County that thieves are actually shying away from stealing trailers anymore. And even those that are stolen, the recovery rate is up by about 50 percent.
The ID numbers are entered into a data base where all four agencies will have access to the information. That way when officers come across a stolen trailer, it will make it easier to identify the rightful owner.
By the way, the $7000 stamp machine didn’t cost the Sheriff’s office a dime. It was donated by the National Insurance Crime Bureau.
If you’d like to have your trailer stamped with an ID number just come out on this Saturday to the North Charleston Coliseum between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
It will only take a few minutes and it’s free.
It’s a partnership between Charleston, North Charleston, and the Mount Pleasant police departments, and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.