U.S. Marshals capture Lowcountry fugitive in North Carolina

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A Lowcountry fugitive has been captured in North Carolina.
Officials with the Department of Probation and Parole say Ruvim Kazadayev was captured on Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force in Candler just outside of Asheville.
“Kazadayev was on probation for felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury until he absconded from supervision in September of 2017,” DPP officials said.
He will be extradited back to South Carolina to face charges, and is facing ten years in prison for the offense.
