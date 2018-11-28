With an eye on past problems, Facebook expands local feature

This undated product image provided by Facebook shows Facebook's “Today In” feature that shows people local news and information, including alerts and stuff like road closures, crime reports and school announcements. The service shows people information from their local towns and cities from sources that range from news publishers to government entities and community groups. Facebook launched the service in January, expanding from an initial six cities to 25, then more. On Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, “Today In” is expanding to 400 cities in the U.S., and some in Australia. (Facebook via AP)
November 28, 2018 at 11:13 AM EST - Updated November 28 at 11:13 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook is cautiously expanding a feature that shows people local news and information, including missing-person alerts, road closures, crime reports and school announcements.

Called "Today In," the service shows people information from their towns and cities from such sources as news outlets, government entities and community groups. Facebook launched the service in January with six cities and expanded that to 25, then more. On Wednesday, "Today In" is expanding to 400 cities in the U.S. — and a few others in Australia.

The move comes as Facebook tries to shake off its reputation as a hotbed for misinformation and elections-meddling and rather a place for communities and people to come together and stay informed.

Facebook hopes the feature's slow rollout will prevent problems.