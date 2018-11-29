After delay, SC school report cards to be released Thursday

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Two weeks after the initial scheduled release date, the South Carolina Department of Education plans to release school report cards on Thursday.
On Nov. 13, two days before the announced release, state superintendent Molly Spearman said the report cards would be delayed. A week later, the state said it will pursue legal action against AdvancED, the company which supplied one piece of data for the report cards and allegedly caused the state to miss the release date.
“We learned of errors in critical data files claimed to be accurate by a vendor, AdvancED,” Spearman said two weeks ago. "This data is used to measure school quality, one of the indicators that makes up our school rating system, " State Superintendent Molly Spearman said last week. “These inaccuracies cannot be remedied in time for the scheduled release and those at fault will be held responsible.”
AvancED is the company providing student survey information that will contribute to the school report cards and is under a $1.3 million, five-year contract.
“Student Engagement Survey data provided to the State of South Carolina as a part of their school quality accountability measure was inaccurate due to a number of factors related to the administration of the survey by districts and the scoring process facilitated by AdvancED. We apologize for the errors, accept responsibility and have initiated steps to ensure that it does not happen again in the future,” AdvancED President and CEO Dr. Mark Elgart said.
This year’s state issued school report cards will be different.
A new South Carolina law requires the report cards to have a grading system of 1-100. In addition, the law states that the indicator system must be “logical.”
The report cards will not give a rating for district, but individual schools. The ratings will range from excellent to unsatisfactory.
