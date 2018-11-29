Auditing firm missed $1.2 million embezzlement from former Berkeley Co. School District CFO, lawsuit says

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - A lawsuit filed Wednesday claims an auditing firm which was employed by the Berkeley County School District to go over its financial statements missed former CFO Brantley Thomas' significant embezzlement of funds from the district.
The district claims in the suit that Greene Finney LLP had access to their financial statements for 17 years from 1999 to 2016 and had a personal relationship with Thomas that included expensive meals, gifts and “other acts not appropriate between an auditor and a governmental client.”
When Thomas was indicted and the auditing firm was fired, the lawsuit claims only the ten embezzled checks amounting to $382,252.00 were known to the public, the lawsuit states.
The district claims the firm was negligent and had a duty to provide the district if anything suspicious came up in reports. They’re also claiming breach of contract and claim the firm conspired with Thomas. They’re seeking damages in excess of $10 million or more.
